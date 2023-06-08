Body found in Rochester park identified as 61-year-old man

ROCHESTER — The body found in Cook Park Wednesday, June 7, 2023, has been identified as 61-year-old Carl Blade.

Blade's body was discovered by a park maintenance staff member shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to RPD Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

No cause of death has been identified yet.

"Unfortunately, that will be more difficult due to the condition of the body," RPD Lt. Jen Hodgman said Thursday. "However, nothing looks suspicious."