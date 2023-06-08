99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Body found in Rochester park identified as 61-year-old man

The body was found Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023.

RPD - Death Investigation
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 3:30 PM

ROCHESTER — The body found in Cook Park Wednesday, June 7, 2023, has been identified as 61-year-old Carl Blade.

Blade's body was discovered by a park maintenance staff member shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to RPD Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

No cause of death has been identified yet.

"Unfortunately, that will be more difficult due to the condition of the body," RPD Lt. Jen Hodgman said Thursday. "However, nothing looks suspicious."

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
