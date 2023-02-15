Body found outside Rochester parking ramp
Rochester Police received the deceased person call at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
ROCHESTER — A deceased man was found near a parking ramp in downtown Rochester Wednesday morning.
Police discovered the body after responding to a call at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 on the 500 block of West Center Street.
Capt. Casey Moilanen said it “appears the man committed suicide,” but the investigation is in its early stages.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
