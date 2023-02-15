99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Body found outside Rochester parking ramp

Rochester Police received the deceased person call at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

RPD - Death Investigation
By Abby Sharpe
February 15, 2023 10:02 AM

ROCHESTER — A deceased man was found near a parking ramp in downtown Rochester Wednesday morning.

Police discovered the body after responding to a call at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 on the 500 block of West Center Street.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said it “appears the man committed suicide,” but the investigation is in its early stages.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
