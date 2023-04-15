99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Body of missing Rochester man found near park

Thomas McElroy was last seen on Dec. 27, 2022.

Thomas McElroy
Thomas McElroy.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 5:08 PM

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man missing since December 2022 was found deceased on Friday, the same day the Rochester Police Department renewed its request to the public to help locate him.

The family of Thomas McElroy, 43, told KTTC that McElroy's body was found near Kutzky Park.

The Rochester Police Department could not immediately be reached for more information.

McElroy left Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in the early morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Information provided by the police department stated that McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the weather when he left the hospital.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
