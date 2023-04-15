Body of missing Rochester man found near park

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man missing since December 2022 was found deceased on Friday, the same day the Rochester Police Department renewed its request to the public to help locate him.

The family of Thomas McElroy, 43, told KTTC that McElroy's body was found near Kutzky Park.

The Rochester Police Department could not immediately be reached for more information.

McElroy left Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in the early morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Information provided by the police department stated that McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the weather when he left the hospital.