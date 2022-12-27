Body of woman found in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A body of a woman was found in a ditch in Cascade Township Monday afternoon, Dec. 26.

A woman was walking her dog near River Bluff Lane Northwest and West River Road when the dog started pulling on its leash. The woman looked down and saw what she thought was an arm.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 4:24 p.m. in the 5100 block of West River Road. The body was found about 20 to 25 feet off the road, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Schueller described the death as suspicious because of how and where the body was found. He drew a connection between this death and that of Tia Arleth, who was found in a similar rural area. Schueller said in this case, as with Arleth’s, it’s believed that the crime occurred at a different location and the body was moved to the ditch where it was found.

“No one deserves to end up like that,” Schueller said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helped the sheriff’s office process the scene Monday night. Schueller said there is no threat to the public.