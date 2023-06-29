Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Body recovered from Rochester retention pond

RPD - Death Investigation
By Staff reports
Today at 8:04 PM

ROCHESTER — A body was found inside a vehicle in a retention pond in northwest Rochester on Wednesday afternoon, June 28, police said.

The vehicle was located in a pond by the 4000 block of 19th Street NW. Rochester Police said it appear the vehicle “had been there awhile and became visible because of the dry conditions and low water level.” A female body was found inside the vehicle.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the female and determine the cause of death.

By Staff reports
