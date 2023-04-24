BookBox gets official launch with ceremony Thursday

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Public Library Foundation will cut a ribbon Thursday to promote access to the library's first BookBox .

The BookBox , which has been available since March, is located in the Rochester Fire Departments 41st Street Northwest fire station and provides access to a variety of materials for library card holders.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the library on this pilot project designed to bring better access to this higher density neighborhood with fewer library users," Rochester Public Library Foundation Executive Director Brenda Kardock said. "Funding the collection inside the BookBox and providing outreach to kids and families so they can utilize this new technology is so meaningful. We are excited to learn about the impact it will have.”

To access materials in the box, library patrons:



Scan their library card, enter their pin, and unlock the door

Look through the materials inside the BookBox

Take out what they want and close the door tight

Materials will be checked out to your card

Items can be returned directly to the box or to the library.

The device aims to provide an alternative to access library materials without visiting the library or the bookmobile.

Library Director Karen Lemke said the test program should increase access to library materials, especially for those living in the area.

“Our team will monitor usage, staff time, and associated costs to determine if it is something that could be replicated elsewhere in the community," she said.

During a library tour with Rochester City Council member s earlier this year, Circulation Services Manager Andy Stehr said the fire station was chosen for the initial trial because it’s already connected to the city’s secure internet network, which reduces the cost of rewiring another location.

The ribbon-cutting event is slated from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the fire station at 1875 41st St. NW. On-site parking will be available at Pax Christi Catholic Church.

The public event will feature door prizes, a chance to check out the BookBox, and for those needing a library card, the Bookmobile will be on-site to provide them.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 4 p.m.