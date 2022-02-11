Born deaf, Chatfield grad finds success on stage

CHATFIELD — Nicholas Fryer is well spoken.

During his time in middle and high school, he transitioned from one stage to the next, competing in speech and performing in choir and theater. One might even be tricked into thinking performance came naturally for the 2021 Chatfield grad.

But it didn’t.

Born deaf, Fryer received cochlear implants when he was a young child, allowing him to hear in some capacity. But it isn’t the same hearing ability most people would recognize. And because of that, he had to work a lot harder than many students to be able to master his speech.

“Many people who get implants later in life say it has a mechanical sound to it — people who have heard normally before; Nick never did, so he has nothing to compare it to,” Nick’s mother, Julie Fryer, said. “He still and always will have challenges with certain sounds.”

That may have posed a challenge, but it certainly didn’t hold him back.

His dedication has been recognized. Fryer recently was honored with the Heart of the Arts Award. According to the Minnesota State High School League, the award was created by the “National Federation of State High School Associations to recognize individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts and represent the core mission of education-based activities.”

Nick Fryer, a 2021 Chatfield High School graduate, is pictured with the rest of his 2021 speech team. Contributed Photo/Nick Fryer

It was Fryer’s love for music that initially drew him to the stage, something both Nick and his mom will attest to.

“Even as a young, young child, he loved music, which again is amazing. Every kind of music he could get his hands on, he loved,” Julie Fryer said.

That's the way he found his way onto a lot of the stages in his life: He had a passion for something and followed it.

"I loved reading poetry at that time, way before speech. That's what made me want to join speech," Fryer said.

Later on in his high school career, he found his way to the theater as well.

His Coach, Rachel Schieffelbein, reiterated the fact that Nick’s background meant he had to work through some issues to fully excel at his craft.

“The big things we had to work extra hard on were enunciation and pronunciation,” Schieffelbein said. “Subtle differences in pronunciation, especially dealing with where the emphasis goes, were more difficult for Nick. Volume control was another place he had to work harder, often coming in too loud.”

But, those were efforts that paid off. He was named to the Minnesota All State Speech Team, among other achievements. He's now a student at Winona State University, where he's majoring in political science.

As much effort as Fryer dedicated in high school, the work actually began years before. Julie Fryer said Nick had intensive speech therapy once he received his implants. He also briefly went to a school for the deaf and hard of hearing before attending mainstream classes at Chatfield.

The impact those early years had on Fryer and his ability to move on to the performing arts isn't lost on him.

“My parents and I, we really dedicated the early time in my life to being able to communicate well,” Fryer said. “Those early years resulted in today. When you put your mind to something, you can do anything. That’s what I did.”