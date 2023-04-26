Bow your heads for the National Day of Prayer in Rochester

ROCHESTER — To inspire people to make a connection to God — no matter how you name him — or your higher power, the National Community Resource Organization will host the National Day of Prayer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The event, held at Evangel United Methodist Church (2645 N. Broadway, Rochester), will open with a mini-expo on prayer and community resources from 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. That is followed by speakers including a variety of community leaders who will talk about the space for prayer in helping grow and bless the community through 8 p.m., at which point the expo will continue for another hour.

Speakers at the 19th-annual event include Dan Fifield of the Landing, who will discuss the needs of homeless neighbors; David Hunter of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, who will address the needs in the substance abuse recovery field; Dr. Steve Lansing, who will talk about veterans and the veterans court; Pastor Jeff Evans of Minnesota Council of the Family, who will discuss the needs of our state legislators; Majors Candace and Cornell Voellers of the Salvation Army, talking about food needs in our community; Buddy Donaldson of Empower Counseling Center, who will talk about significant mental health needs in our community; and Paul Larsen, NCRC board member and owner of Ed-Venture Travel Agency, to talk about becoming better listeners.

This year's theme is, "People need the Lord."

"It will be special beyond words to see friends like you," said NCRC and National Day of Prayer team member Wendell Amstutz. "Let's come together and trust God for a most special time together seeking His power and presence plus needed miracles."

The event is free. For more information, visit www.ncommunityrc.org .