Bowhunting plan moves forward for Rochester parks

Qualified archers are being sought to participate in pilot program aimed at reducing deer population

05-17 deer in the park kk.jpg
Deer are seen along a trail in Rochester. The city has authorized a bowhunt this fall in an effort to control the deer population.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
August 01, 2022 09:33 AM
ROCHESTER — Bow hunters are being sought to participate in a pilot program for deer hunting in several Rochester parks .

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Rochester Archery Club to implement a controlled archery hunt pilot program, with the Archery Club administering the registration for the hunt.

The Parks and Recreation Department will share responsibilities with the club in implementing safety procedures.

“The pilot deer management program in Rochester is similar to coordinated efforts throughout communities in Minnesota,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the start of the hunter application process “We have adopted best practices that will ensure safety during the hunt.”

The application process will run through Aug. 15, and participants are required to successfully complete Minnesota Bowhunter Education and pass the Minnesota Bowhunter proficiency test.

Hunters will be expected to comply with all Minnesota Department of Natural resources deer hunting rules and regulations. Bowhunters who meet these qualifications can apply at the Rochester Archery Club site, at rochesterarcheryclub.com/cityDeerManagement.htm .

The hunt is slated for 11 locations within the park system. The sites are:

  • Bear Creek Park
  • Essex Park
  • Foster Arend Park
  • Gamehaven Regional Park
  • Hadley Creek Golf Course
  • Indian Heights Park
  • McQuillan Field Park
  • Northern Heights Park
  • Willow Creek Reservoir
  • South Zumbro Trail natural areas, between 16th Street Southwest and Mayowood Road
  • North Zumbro natural areas, from the Rochester Recreation Center to 37th Street Northwest

Some areas will see hunting allowed between Sept. 17 and Dec. 31, while others will have a limited season, which is set to start Oct. 15 and run through the end of the year.
Parks and trails will remain open during hunting season, but some areas within parks will be designated as off-limits and signed accordingly.

The pilot program was approved by the Park Board and City Council in response to public safety concerns associated with the growing urban deer population.

More than 200 deer-related vehicle accidents were reported in Rochester in 2021. Other reported concerns connected to increased deer population include property damage from over grazing and public health concerns related to deer tick-borne Lyme Disease.

Bowhunting for deer is typically done from a tree stand: a platform attached to a tree 10-20 feet above the ground. Being elevated improves the hunter’s ability to detect deer, reduces the likelihood that deer will detect the hunter and most importantly, establishes a downward shot trajectory so that arrows never travel far from the shooter’s location.

The defined practices help make bowhunting safe for the public and non-target animals, since most shots are taken at deer that are less than 20 yards away from the shooter.

