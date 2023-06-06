Boys and Girls' Club partners with Longfellow Elementary to help the school preserve its alternative calendar

ROCHESTER — When Longfellow Elementary submitted its application to the state to retain its alternative calendar, it received help from a partnership outside the school district: The Boys and Girls Club.

With its unique schedule, Longfellow has been an outlier in Rochester for more than 25 years. Every three years, it has to reapply to keep that status. This time around, however, getting that status renewed from the state wasn't necessarily a clean-cut process.

"We've been approved for the next year, which was not a given," Superintendent Kent Pekel said on May 16. "Some really welcomed support from the Boys and Girls Club for helping with the intercession periods at Longfellow was persuasive to the state."

Unlike schools on a traditional calendar, Longfellow starts its year at the end of July. It has classes for 45 days, followed by 15-day breaks.

One of the requirements for maintaining its non-traditional calendar is that the school has to host community meetings to hear potential concerns. One of the issues addressed was related to child care during the periods when Longfellow's classes aren't in session.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to RPS Executive Director of Community Education and Partnerships Amy Eich, the school district used to fund child care at Longfellow with the 21st Century Grant, which is a source of competitive federal funding.

However, changing student demographics meant that the school no longer was designated as a Title 1 school, which refers to the percentage of the student population eligible for free-or-reduced lunch.

As a result, it was no longer eligible for the 21st Century Grant. The school's application to renew its alternative calendar states that the district "continues to benefit from a portion of this grant funding to support our intersession child care and academic support. Due to shifts in need throughout the district, this funding has been shared with multiple sites to support programming throughout Rochester."

Lee Her, public engagement director with the Minnesota Department of Education, said those issues caused the state to take a second look at the school's status as a 45-15 school.

"That was coupled with some of the concerns that came out of the public meetings," Her said. "Parents and community members expressed concerns that they wouldn't know if they'd even be able to afford a reduced fee."

Enter the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. The club will provide programming to students both after school and during the intersession breaks.

Samuel Hawkins, director of programs for the Boys and Girls Club or Rochester, said the club has gone into work at other schools, but not as extensively as they plan to do with Longfellow.

"It's one of our priorities here," Hawkins said. "We want to serve more members and different communities."

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Rochester Public Schools has forged a working relationship with the Boys and Girls Club, it's possible Longfellow could become eligible for the 21st Century Grant again.

Longfellow has been a 45-15 school since 1996. It has operated with different models throughout its history, but starting in 2022-23, it adopted a blended model: accepting students from across the city as a district-wide school while also having boundaries and operating as a neighborhood school. The fact that Longfellow is partially a neighborhood school means it's now "serving an area of the city that is home to high percentages of families who live in poverty and families of color," according to the school's application for renewal.

The district hails the 45-15 calendar model as being beneficial for students' learning retention since they are away from their classrooms for a shorter time over the summer.

The school's application to renew its calendar says that 75.7% of its third- through fifth-graders "partially met, met or exceeded expectations" on their MCA reading tests. That's more than 15 percentage points higher than Ben Franklin Elementary, which the application described as a "comparable elementary school that follows the traditional calendar in Rochester." The margin between the schools was even wider for their MCA math data.

"A shorter summer break allows students to retain skills at a higher rate than students on the traditional calendar," the school's application said. "Some identified disadvantages of the balanced calendar include child care and food for families in need during our intercession breaks."