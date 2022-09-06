Braun taking over lead role at Olmsted County Family Support and Assistance

ROCHESTER — Meridee Braun has been named as Olmsted County's next director of Family Support and Assistance.

Braun, who worked 15 years with the department before spending the last five in the county's Information Technology Solutions department, is replacing former Olmsted County FSA Director Corrine Erickson.

Braun will start the new role on Sept. 12.

As FSA director, she will direct the implementation of policies and programs to help provide basic needs to adults and families with children. The goal is to help these individuals and families improve their well-being and self-sufficiency as well as achieve financial stability.

Braun began her career at Olmsted County as an eligibility worker in Medical Assistance and Food Support. She was in that role for two years before being promoted to an FSA supervisor position leading the Medical Assistance team.

In 2017, Braun accepted a management position in Olmsted County’s ITS department. In that role, she was responsible for overseeing countywide technology projects as well as managing ITS project managers and business analysts.

In between Braun’s duties as assigned, she served as interim director of Family Support and Assistance from October 2017 to March 2018, and was activated to serve in the Olmsted County Emergency Response Center for two years as part of the county’s COVID-19 command team.

“In her variety of leadership roles across the county, Meridee has earned a reputation as an exceptional and motivated leader focused on developing and empowering teams,” Olmsted County Division Administrator of Health, Housing, and Human Services James Johnson said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Braun said she sees her new role as an opportunity to find connections between FSA and Information Technology Solutions.

“Some of the things that energize me most as a leader are finding efficiencies, seeking innovation, and maximizing efforts and I am eager to work on those areas across all of Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services division," she said.