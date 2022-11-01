Breakfast of Champions celebrates inspirational Rochester leaders

ROCHESTER — A community breakfast celebration in honor of inspirational Rochester leaders is Nov. 16.

The event, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, will feature two club alumni as speakers and start with breakfast from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the Rochester International Event Center, 7333 Airport View Drive SW. The program, including awards, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

As leaders who help inspire great futures for kids, Mayo Clinic chief security officer and club board member Matthew Horace and Girl Scouts River Valleys community engagement specialist Rosalind Moore will share at the event. Moore also earned the Youth of the Year in 2017.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Boys & Girls Club website at bgclubroch.org . For questions, call 507-287-2300.