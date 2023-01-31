6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Breaking a barrier: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer

Bryttany Wener, who hails from a law enforcement family in Pepin, Wis., joined the department earlier this month.

Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE CITY, Minn. — When 23-year-old Bryttany Wener started her new job at the Lake City Police Department on Jan. 10, that moment represented more than just a step forward in her career. On that day, Wener became the first woman to work as a full-time officer at the LCPD in the department's 101-year history.

"I think it's really cool," Wener said. "I think it's important that there's a mixture of people on a police force, being able to work with other females, too — certain calls, it's easier for a female to talk with another female."

She's now part of the LCPD's team of 10 full-time and three part-time officers who serve the lakeside community of about 5,000 people.

Also Read
Sylwia Bujak Oliver
Local
Sylwia Bujak Oliver, 125 Live executive director, becomes a U.S. citizen
It was a family affair. Oliver, her husband Gavin, and daughter Arianna all become citizens.
January 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Library Board, Rochester City Council meeting
Local
7 takeaways from Rochester City Council's library review
From modifying uses to testing new remote technology, library staff highlighted efforts to respond to limited space.
January 30, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mohamed Bakari Shei
Local
Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls
The victims were between 4 and 9 years old at the time. "There is no moving on or getting over it," one said in court.
January 30, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

"It's unfortunate that it's the year 2023 and it's the first time that we've hired a full-time female officer," said Cory Kubista, chief of police for the LCPD, which was established in 1922. "We've had part-time officers who were female as well, but it's never worked out."

Kubista said many of LCPD's officers spend decades with the department. With low turnover in the small department, the opportunity to hire a new officer, in general, doesn't happen often.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bryttany beat several people who have some excellent experience in law enforcement, so it just took that one right person that gelled with the board when doing the interviews, and that's how Bryttany got number one," Kubista said.

In the family

At 4 p.m. on a snowy, gray Wednesday, Bryttany radioed in to the dispatch center to go into service for the evening. That day, she went on patrol with patrol officer Mike Becklund, who went over procedures with Wener as she drove around Lake City. Before Wener completed her first traffic stop of the day, Becklund quizzed her: "What do you try to accomplish when doing stops?"

Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener speaks to the driver during a traffic stop for equipment violation alongside Field Training Officer Mike Becklund on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lake City. Wener proceeded to give the driver a free bulb replacement voucher in lieu of a ticket.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Thirty minutes into her nearly 12-hour shift, Wener pulls over a white SUV that has a headlight out. She issued the driver a Lights On! voucher, which covers up to $250 for a bulb replacement done within 14 days of the traffic stop.

Traffic stops and other calls are not unfamiliar for Wener. A native of Pepin, Wis., Wener grew up in a law enforcement family. Her father, Joel Wener, is the Pepin County sheriff, and her mother works as a dispatcher within that county.

"My dad has been a cop ever since I was young," she said. "Watching him do the job growing up, I got to do a lot of ride-alongs with him. ... And it really pushed me to want to be in this job."

Community service is another aspect of Wener's desire to work in law enforcement.

"I think that's a big part of this job, too, working with the community and getting to know everyone," Wener said. "Being able to incorporate my volunteer work into my job is something that's really important to me."

Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Field Training Officer Mike Becklund goes over final paperwork within the Lake City Police Department Field Training Manual with officer Bryttany Wener on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Higher education brought Wener over the border — she graduated from Saint Mary's University in Winona and completed her training through Rochester Community and Technical College's Law Enforcement Program. In July 2021, she started her career with the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office. Before going to Lake City, she also worked with the Plainview Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just wanted something bigger," Wener said. "There's more traffic that goes through town. Their call volume's a little bit higher than Plainview. I'm a young officer, I like getting into things."

Lake City is also closer to her hometown of Pepin, where she currently lives.

"I'm looking at eventually moving here when the time is right," Wener said. "And I think that's important, too, being able to interact with everyone in the community so they can get to know me a little bit better."

Once her training is complete, Wener will transition into her regular late shift that begins at 7 p.m. When she's not working, Wener spends time at the gym, with her family and with her black Labrador retriever, Oakley.

Though she plans to move out of Pepin, one perk of working in Lake City is that she's closer to family, Wener said. And it helps that her new community reminds her of home.

"Lake City kind of reminds me of Pepin, in a way, even though Pepin is very small," she said. "Overall, I think it's a good town to work for. I've always heard good things about it."

Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener pulls over a vehicle for an equipment violation alongside Field Training Officer Mike Becklund on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lake City. Wener proceeded to give the driver a free bulb replacement voucher in lieu of a ticket.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener speaks to the driver during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, while patrolling in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Field Training Officer Mike Becklund signs some final paperwork within the Lake City Police Department Field Training Manual with officer Bryttany Wener on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener radios in for service on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: LAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSPOLICEPEOPLE
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Bryk.jpg
Local
Rochester apartment construction returns to pre-pandemic levels
The rate of construction of new apartment buildings appears to be on track to meet the needs seen in housing study, even as new single-family home construction lags.
January 30, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Ben Gateno
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester guitarist Ben Gateno helps revive music from past masters
A deep dive into old blues recordings has led to creating books and videos on how that style of guitar playing came to be.
January 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
First Student
Local
Rochester Public Schools announces bus-tracking app
Families will be able to see the approach of the vehicles taking their children to and from school. Nearly 1,000 users have already signed up for the online service.
January 30, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
nucleus-radiopharma.jpg
Business
City asks for $220,000 state grant to support Mayo Clinic start-up
The City of Rochester is applying for the Minnesota Investment Fund grant “to assist with the start-up of Nucleus RadioPharma," which is a Mayo Clinic firm.
January 30, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger