The J.A. Wedum Foundation, owners of Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, made a $2 million donation to the City of Rochester to accelerate the construction of Cascade Lake Park.
The stipulation to the donation included two bridges leading from the park to Shorewood’s property so residents and visitors of Shorewood could enjoy the park amenities.
Much of the construction on the east side of the park is underway and on Wednesday the bridges were put in place.
Cascade Lake Park is positioned on the southeast corner of the lake. A master plan was adopted in 2004 and updated in 2016.
In 2018, a road and parking lot were constructed followed by a garden shelter, landscaping, a playground and public art in 2019.
Plans also include a beach house, a fishing pier, a performance stage, picnic shelters and open spaces. It is unknown when construction will begin on the west end of the park.
Shorewood resident, Terry Scanlan said in a press release, “I am an avid walker. I am excited for warmer weather and the bridge right out our backdoor. I’ll be able to enjoy walking all the manicured trail systems the park has to offer.”