News | Local

Britt Noser launches campaign for Rochester mayor

Candidate lists public safety, DMC and partisanship as key issues to address

Britt Noser
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 22, 2022 07:06 AM
ROCHESTER — The number of people officially announcing bids for Rochester mayor has doubled to two.

Business owner Britt Noser launched his campaign website earlier this month, with plans for a formal public announcement at noon March 10 at City Hall.

“For a number of years, I’ve been fed up with how the changes have been taking place in the city,” the Rochester native said Monday. “Some of it is (Destination Medical Center), and some of it is just a direction of change the city has been pushed into.”

Putting DMC among his top three issues, Noser said the plan needs to be realigned due to changing medical practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the advent of telemedicine and telecommuting, much of DMC may need to be re-imagined,” he states on his website. “The conjectures of DMC consultants and reality are not aligning.”

A former high school teacher and current residential property manager with a real-estate business, Noser said his No. 1 focus will be public safety.

“We cannot afford to take our security for granted. We must prepare for the growing threat and not just hope for the best,” he states on his website.

He also said he wants to implement a relationship-building style of leadership in City Hall.

“The governance of the city should be seen through the lens of cost benefit-analysis and serving the needs of all citizens,” he states. “Bullying the City Council and abusing emergency powers undermines the cooperative partnership that should exist between city officials.”

The filing period for 2022 Rochester city races will start May 17.

Incumbent Mayor Kim Norton has not announced whether she plans to seek a second term, but Brad Trahan , a professional search recruiter, has said he plans to file for the seat.

If more than two candidates file for the office, a preliminary election will be held Aug. 9. The general election is Nov. 8.

