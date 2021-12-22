Broadbent residence maintained as potential landmark as new owners plan upgrades

A Southwest Rochester home built in a style influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright could provide insight into how the city can work with owners of historic properties.

That was the message members of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission had before denying a request to remove the property from the city’s list of potential landmarks.

“I think it might be an opportunity to work together to try to waylay the impression individual homeowners have that this is a very negative thing,” commission member Gail Eadie said before the commission voted 7-2 to keep the home at 2410 Hillside Lane SW on the city’s list.

Property owners, Phil and Brittany Pattee, asked the commission to remove the property from the list, which provides an increased level of oversight for changes to the exterior of the property.

“From the road, we don’t plan on changing anything,” Phil Pattee told the commission during Monday’s public hearing on the issue.

The Pattees purchased the home for $860,000 in September and said they hope to make changes to make the home livable before they move in next spring.

Phil Pattee said the side of the home needs repair, along with the walk-out area at the rear of the home. The couple also want to add a building for lawn equipment and other items.

Brittany Pattee said the goal also is to make the home more energy efficient while preserving its original style.

She said they are working with an architect and builder that have an appreciation for the style of the 1958 home and understand the desire to preserve it.

“We’ve been looking for something along these lines for a very long time,” she told the commission. “We were really excited when it came on the market. We don’t want to change any of the features of the home.”

Commission members said they would like to see the Pattees work with the city to forge a path to make the needed changes and still protect the potential historic nature of the home.

“I’m hoping we can work with them so they can view landmark designation as a badge of honor, rather than a pain in the neck, so to speak,” commission member Barry Skolnick said.

Eadie agreed, noting Rochester residents don’t typically view the designation the same way it’s seen elsewhere.

“I come from a part of the country where if you had that certification, your home was definitely worth more money overnight,” she said. “That’s not the environment we are in here.”

She said it appears the Pattees are on the right path and the city’s Community Development staff can work with them to make sure the oversight process doesn’t delay work, which will show other homeowners that the potential landmark designation isn’t a deterrent but could enhance a project.

“Quite frankly, they don’t need us, but we need them, maybe,” she said.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said she’ll work with the Pattees to guide them through the approval process for any work they have planned.

The commission opted to keep the home on the potential landmark list based on its usonian style, which was developed by Frank Lloyd Wright and features glass walls, natural materials and an open floor plan.

Members also cited the home’s potential as part of a future historic district, which could revolve around Mayo Clinic’s Institute Hills research facility, which later included residential development.

“It really became a second Mayo Clinic neighborhood,” Patterson-Lungren said, comparing it to Rochester’s Pill Hill Historic District.

