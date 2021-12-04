Broadway cycle track has other uses

This is not a question, but a comment on your Nov. 27 answer to the person who asked about the cycle track on North Broadway Avenue.

Those of us who use motorized wheelchairs and mobility scooters could also utilize those lanes, so we would not have to be in traffic or the sidewalks trying to maneuver around the pedestrians, since some people don't watch where they're going. --M.L., u ser of a power wheelchair

While you don’t directly ask a question, you do raise one: Are motorized wheelchairs and mobility scooters allowed to use the new cycle track?

I asked one of my minions to reach out to Rochester Public Works, and we found out there isn’t a hard and fast rule when it comes to where the motorized devices should be operated.

Communications coordinator Megan Moeller said where a device is used is up to the discretion of the user.

“The biggest consideration is speed,” she said in an email to the Post Bulletin. “If a wheelchair or motorized scooter is traveling at a walking speed, it is appropriate for the individual to be on the sidewalk. If they are traveling at a speed faster than a pedestrian, then the cycle track is appropriate.”

In other words, the cycle track is your path if you’re looking to avoid the straggling pedestrian who fails to acknowledge your presence.

On the other hand, if your goal is a more leisurely outing, you should stick with the sidewalk and put up with the distracted walkers.

Since you used the S-word (scooters), I had to check on those two-wheeled electric devices that Rochester residents either hate or love.

Those, Moeller said, are fast enough that they should stick to the cycle track.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .