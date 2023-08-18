Broadway divider is gone, but not soon forgotten

Answer Man,

The barrier along downtown Broadway Avenue has disappeared. Did the city finally decide it’s not worth the hassle of having snow piled on it each winter?

Curious downtown driver

Driver,

It appears snow had nothing to do with it.

It seems the divider put in place between Third and Fourth streets in 2017 to prevent people from crossing the street is now seen as a deterrent to people crossing the street.

The decorative barrier was installed as a precaution, aimed at preventing late-night jaywalkers from crossing midblock as they went from one downtown bar to another.

While the divider was criticized and mocked by many from the start, it has recently been determined to be a physical and psychological barrier to the streetscape as the city begins work on activating a larger swath of downtown.

Key to that effort will be ongoing work to encourage people to embrace the riverfront on the west side of Broadway Avenue. The city has already invested in planning ways to enhance the area, and Rochester Downtown Alliance and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency have been working on ways to activate the area.

Many are considering it a $198,000 test that failed, but others are likely wondering whether it might have saved a life. It’s one of those unprovable arguments.

Either way, the barrier's six-year lifespan will likely not be soon forgotten, since those who said it was a bad idea from the start will likely be telling "I told you so" tales for at least the next six years.

City officials have pointed to the potential future repurposing of the divider. It’s still unclear where it could pop up, but I'd suggest the city make sure it's the right fit and the use is critic-proof.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .