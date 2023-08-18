Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Broadway divider is gone, but not soon forgotten

The structure was designed for one purpose and it might have done it too well and for too long.

Answer Man logo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
Today at 7:28 AM

Answer Man, 

The barrier along downtown Broadway Avenue has disappeared. Did the city finally decide it’s not worth the hassle of having snow piled on it each winter? 

Curious downtown driver

Find more news important to you

Driver,

It appears snow had nothing to do with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems the divider put in place between Third and Fourth streets in 2017 to prevent people from crossing the street is now seen as a deterrent to people crossing the street.

The decorative barrier was installed as a precaution, aimed at preventing late-night jaywalkers from crossing midblock as they went from one downtown bar to another.

While the divider was criticized and mocked by many from the start, it has recently been determined to be a physical and psychological barrier to the streetscape as the city begins work on activating a larger swath of downtown.

Key to that effort will be ongoing work to encourage people to embrace the riverfront on the west side of Broadway Avenue. The city has already invested in planning ways to enhance the area, and Rochester Downtown Alliance and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency have been working on ways to activate the area.

Many are considering it a $198,000 test that failed, but others are likely wondering whether it might have saved a life. It’s one of those unprovable arguments.

Either way, the barrier's six-year lifespan will likely not be soon forgotten, since those who said it was a bad idea from the start will likely be telling "I told you so" tales for at least the next six years.

City officials have pointed to the potential future repurposing of the divider. It’s still unclear where it could pop up, but I'd suggest the city make sure it's the right fit and the use is critic-proof.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
MayorAaronLuckstein940.jpg
Local
Workers can’t find housing in Plainview and Greater Minnesota. Will an extra $40 million from the Legislature help?
13m ago
 · 
By  Walker Orenstein / MinnPost
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 13-19, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Medical Assistance
Local
Olmsted County ramps up effort to review 36,000 Medical Assistance enrollees in a year
2h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062620.S.RPB.stewartville-1134.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller has his players smiling and winning big
3h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
GRIZZ.CELEBRATE.jpg
Members Only
Sports
5 storylines to follow for new-look Rochester Grizzlies as 2023-24 season begins
3h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Mayo Clinic
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic reports strong finances for 2023 so far with Q2 revenue of $4.47 billion
15h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man given 20 days in jail for possessing child sex abuse material
19h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson