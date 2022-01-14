Brooklyn Center man hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A Brooklyn Center, Minn., man was taken to the hospital Friday morning, Jan. 14, 2022, following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester.

Robert Edward Robinson, 61, was taken to to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were described in a Minnesota State Patrol crash report as non-life threatening injuries.

Robinson's 2015 Nissan Rogue and a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek collided on Highway 52 southbound at Civic Center Drive about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

His passenger, 41-year-old Aaron Lester Pike, of Minneapolis, and the driver of the Subaru, 23-year-old Ann Elizabeth Majure, of St. Paul, were not injured.

All three were wearing seat belts.

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.

