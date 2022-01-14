SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Brooklyn Center man hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

The 61-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Friday morning, Jan. 14, 2022, following a two-vehicle crash.



Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 14, 2022 02:23 PM
ROCHESTER — A Brooklyn Center, Minn., man was taken to the hospital Friday morning, Jan. 14, 2022, following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester.

Robert Edward Robinson, 61, was taken to to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were described in a Minnesota State Patrol crash report as non-life threatening injuries.

Robinson's 2015 Nissan Rogue and a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek collided on Highway 52 southbound at Civic Center Drive about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

His passenger, 41-year-old Aaron Lester Pike, of Minneapolis, and the driver of the Subaru, 23-year-old Ann Elizabeth Majure, of St. Paul, were not injured.

All three were wearing seat belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.

