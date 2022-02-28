SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Brooklyn Center man injured in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, crash.

Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 28, 2022 09:18 AM
DODGE CENTER — A Brooklyn Center man suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, when his vehicle hit a bridge guardrail and support post outside of Dodge Center.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called around 9:25 p.m. to U.S. Highway 14 and Minnesota Highway 56 for a report of a single vehicle crash. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on Highway 14 when it left the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail and support post. The state patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver, Aaron Edward Lawson, 43, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The state patrol was assisted in its response by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Dodge Center Fire and Ambulance.

