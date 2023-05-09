Brooklyn Days to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen this weekend in Rushford

RUSHFORD, Minn. — If you're looking for a good time and a way to give back, you might want to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse this weekend.

The second annual Brooklyn Days is from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Brooklyn Park in Rushford. The event includes games, face painting, a kids train ride, photo booth for kids, live music from Troubleshooter and the Darr Family Band, silent and live auctions, cornhole tournament and a 50/50 raffle.

Brooklyn Days is organized by Alyssa Miller, a nurse in inpatient pediatrics and the prenatal intensive care unit at Gundersen. She and friend Mel Kinneberg started the event after Kinneberg’s son, Charlie, was hospitalized with breathing difficulties as an infant and after surgery to remove his tonsils. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped the family through the journey.

“CMN supported the entire Kinneberg family through meal tickets in the hospital, helping to purchase a breathing machine that Charlie used for 16 months and providing support at clinic appointments,” Miller said. “Before all of this, the family had no idea what CMN was and how they supported local families.”

Miller sees the impact CMN has on families she works with as a nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are so proud to support CMN at Gundersen, as we have seen the direct impact CMN can make on families every single day,” Miller said. “In what may be the worst time in a parent's life, CMN can help to make it a little bit easier.”

