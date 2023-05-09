99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brooklyn Days to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen this weekend in Rushford

The second annual event is raising money to support the mission of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Rushford map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Staff reports
Today at 3:35 PM

RUSHFORD, Minn. — If you're looking for a good time and a way to give back, you might want to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse this weekend.

The second annual Brooklyn Days is from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Brooklyn Park in Rushford. The event includes games, face painting, a kids train ride, photo booth for kids, live music from Troubleshooter and the Darr Family Band, silent and live auctions, cornhole tournament and a 50/50 raffle.

Brooklyn Days is organized by Alyssa Miller, a nurse in inpatient pediatrics and the prenatal intensive care unit at Gundersen. She and friend Mel Kinneberg started the event after Kinneberg’s son, Charlie, was hospitalized with breathing difficulties as an infant and after surgery to remove his tonsils. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped the family through the journey.

Find more news important to you

“CMN supported the entire Kinneberg family through meal tickets in the hospital, helping to purchase a breathing machine that Charlie used for 16 months and providing support at clinic appointments,” Miller said. “Before all of this, the family had no idea what CMN was and how they supported local families.”

Miller sees the impact CMN has on families she works with as a nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are so proud to support CMN at Gundersen, as we have seen the direct impact CMN can make on families every single day,” Miller said. “In what may be the worst time in a parent's life, CMN can help to make it a little bit easier.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 7-13, 2023
May 09, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Little Mermaid Ursula.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
This week: Puppets onstage at Civic Theatre; a tribute to Danny Solis; treasures at Gold Rush
May 09, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Scam graphic
Local
Elderly Rochester couple scammed out of $14k
May 09, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Boats and Bluegrass 2021 - Tim McG (375).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Civic Music announces forWARD concert lineup
May 09, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Ben Warian watches drive.jpg
Sports
Double trouble to start, but Warian recovers at Somerby Golf Club to advance in U.S. Open qualifying event
May 09, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
jeff stevenson
Sports
Kasson's Jeff Stevenson found himself onstage during 2023 NFL Draft
May 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
A $120-per-month apartment. A priceless landlord
May 09, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange