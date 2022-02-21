Brownsville man injured in one-vehicle crash Saturday

CALEDONIA — A 26-year-old Brownsville man suffered non-life threatening injuries early Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, when his vehicle struck a tree.

A 2008 Toyota Tundra was northbound on Minnesota Highway 26 and Mauss Drive about 4:35 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 26-year-old Cody Nicholas Dawson, was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Dawson was not wearing a seat belt. Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the crash report.

The State Patrol was assisted in its response by the Houston County Sheriff's Office as well as La Crescent and Caledonia police departments and New Albin Fire Department and EMS.