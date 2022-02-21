SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Brownsville man injured in one-vehicle crash Saturday

The Minnesota State Patrol report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 21, 2022 11:46 AM
Share

CALEDONIA — A 26-year-old Brownsville man suffered non-life threatening injuries early Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, when his vehicle struck a tree.

A 2008 Toyota Tundra was northbound on Minnesota Highway 26 and Mauss Drive about 4:35 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 26-year-old Cody Nicholas Dawson, was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Dawson was not wearing a seat belt. Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the crash report.

The State Patrol was assisted in its response by the Houston County Sheriff's Office as well as La Crescent and Caledonia police departments and New Albin Fire Department and EMS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Winter Weather Updates graphic logo
Weather
Weather Updates: Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
February 21, 2022 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 21, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Sherwin
Exclusive
Local
Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin selected to lead Faribault Police Department
Capt. Sherwin has been with the Rochester Police Department for more than two decades.
February 21, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYCALEDONIA
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Group home closings put pressure on families
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
f605ee9023ed38617a366e0d14d4fdc1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Group home closings put pressure on families
Concerns about staffing shortages have been raised for years, but impact is growing.
February 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
pepin-ice-accident.jpg
Local
A wrecked truck, viral video and a reminder on ice safety
No one was hurt when a truck on Lake Pepin fell through the ice Saturday.
February 20, 2022 07:16 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Preserve_renderings.jpg
Local
Layout for single-family rental home project set for review
Rochester council will be asked to approve plat for 118 rental homes in development planned for city's northwest.
February 20, 2022 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen