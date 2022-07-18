Brownsville woman injured in Highway 26 crash in Houston County
The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 26 in Hokah Township when it went off the road and rolled.
We are part of The Trust Project.
HOUSTON COUNTY — A Brownsville, Minnesota, woman was injured Monday, July 18, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 26 in Hokah Township.
Margarita Mercedes Licon, 33, of Brownsville, was driving a 2008 CR-V north on Highway 26 south of Houston County Road 7 at 9:34 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Exclusive
The cabin grew in popularity during the pandemic as people "wanted a place to just get away from society and relax and unplug,” owner Heather Nierman said.
Exclusive
From the Regency era to house dresses, Antinea Ascione's style focuses on feeling comfort with some class.
Licon was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office, Hokah Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the crash.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave. NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
First responders had to cross a river and walk through thick vegetation to get to the woman.