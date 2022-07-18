Brownsville woman injured in Highway 26 crash in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY — A Brownsville, Minnesota, woman was injured Monday, July 18, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 26 in Hokah Township.

Margarita Mercedes Licon, 33, of Brownsville, was driving a 2008 CR-V north on Highway 26 south of Houston County Road 7 at 9:34 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Licon was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, Hokah Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the crash.