Brownsville woman injured in Highway 26 crash in Houston County

The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 26 in Hokah Township when it went off the road and rolled.

Hokah - Houston County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
July 18, 2022 02:39 PM
HOUSTON COUNTY — A Brownsville, Minnesota, woman was injured Monday, July 18, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 26 in Hokah Township.

Margarita Mercedes Licon, 33, of Brownsville, was driving a 2008 CR-V north on Highway 26 south of Houston County Road 7 at 9:34 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Licon was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, Hokah Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the crash.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
