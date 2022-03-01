SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryon Bothun greets the world as it arrives at Rochester's doorstep

"We are so much the same. The differences that we have are 2% of all our characteristics. 98% of our human characteristics we share in common. In my opinion, whether you and I speak another language is almost non-important," RPS Bilingual Coordinator Bryon Bothun said.

Rochester Public Schools bilingual coordinator Bryon Bothun helps students and parents from around the world find their place in the school district. <br/><br/>
By Jordan Shearer
March 01, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Bryon Bothun has spent time in a lot of corners around the world: serving with the Peace Corps in Sierra Leone where he met his wife. Teaching in Korea. Working security in Latin America.

Although he may be back in his native Minnesota, he still experiences people and cultures from the world — although in a slightly different way. As the director of bilingual services for Rochester Public Schools, he helps people every day from nations all around the globe.

And that is no small group of people. According to the school district, English-learner students account for approximately 11% of the student body. Together, they speak "more than 80 languages and dialects."

And according to Bothun, that is one of the things that makes Rochester such a good place to be.

"I never imagined when I left here that I would come back to find a community that was every bit as rich and diverse and as interesting as the ones I traveled five continents (to find)," Bothun told the Rochester School Board during a recent presentation.

He recently expanded on his role for the Rochester Post Bulletin.

How long have you been with the school district?

Twenty-five years. I came to the district at just about the same time as the first wave of Somalis. The second year that I was with the district, half of all the new students who enrolled in Rochester were Somali refugees.

So you've been working with foreign students ever since you started with the district.

Oh yeah. That was my motivation for wanting to come.

I used to have a welcome video that said 'if you live in Rochester, you don't need to travel because the world comes to us.' If I don't sit here in my office with people from four continents, that's a slow day for me.

Honestly, sitting in this office is like Grand Central Station for the world: There's people from the Arabian Gulf coming for the hospital as patients. There's doctors from Korea and Japan and China. Refugees from Africa. Immigrants from Africa and Central and South America.

Are you bilingual yourself?

I can be polite with people in a couple of languages and some basic communication can happen.

So what is your role with the district?

When new students come into the country and enroll here, I help place them. I help decide what grade they should be in and potentially decide whether they should get any English language support.

I also work with the interpreters and organize their time.

A lot of the support that we provide now isn't for the kids who are in school, it's to the parents.

This is one of the terribly destabilizing things that can happen to a family: when your children understand the language and the system better than you, it gives them a power over you that children should not have.

It's hard to be a good parent when your child understands what everyone in the room is saying and you don't.

Is language the only barrier you deal with when helping people from other countries?

They have experienced things that I personally don't know I would have the strength to make it through. They come into my office, and I admire them. I want to do whatever I can to help them. I get tremendous strength and optimism just from watching them live their lives.

Staying where they were maybe would mean death. They're not coming here just because they always dreamed of a two-bedroom in the suburbs. They're coming here because they think "this is the only way my family survives, all of us together."

They're (the interpreters) just trying to help them get their feet on the ground. This is where you're going to go to school. This is when the bus is going to come to get you. This is how we'll make sure you get to eat every day. The interpreters help with all of those things so that as a parent, you can think about going to your next doctor's appointment or your next job interview.

What do you take away from the job that you do?

We are so much the same. The differences that we have are 2% of all our characteristics. 98% of our human characteristics we share in common. In my opinion, whether you and I speak another language is almost non-important.

But we constantly want to focus on that 2% that's obvious to us, and it's absurd.

Any final thoughts?

There is a whole world of skills and abilities that people around the world possess. And every time they bring that here, that's a positive for us. Every person who comes from somewhere else in the world and knows or thinks something that I don't — they just added richness to my life. They made this a better place for me just by being here.

I think that we don't realize that, that they are bringing incredible gifts to us because of what they know and what they can do. And that makes us better. That gives us something we wouldn't have if they didn't come here.

