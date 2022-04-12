Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Budget uncertainty awaits second half of two-year Rochester city budget

Changing expenses and state aid uncertainty could have an impact on needs for 2023 budget.

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 11, 2022 07:12 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A variety of uncertainty looms for Rochester’s planned $106.4 million budget for next year.

Read more from Randy
Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor
Local
Norton announces plan to seek second term as Rochester mayor
Incumbent mayor says she wants to continue efforts she supported during first term.
April 11, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Local
Plans for Highway 14 safety improvements delayed awaiting decision on state funds for new overpass
Rising construction costs for planned projects fuels new discussion of intersection between Rochester and Byron.
April 11, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Thoma
Local
Foster parents-to-be see a need to fill -- and fill it
Olmsted County continues looking for new foster parents to help fill gaps for children needing temporary homes.
April 11, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“We tried to estimate as much as possible on what we thought would happen in year two,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms told the Rochester City Council while discussing the two-year budget adopted late last year.

During the discussion Monday, she said the city’s operations budget traditionally increases by approximately 5% each year to maintain the same service levels.

“That’s basically the cost of having the same employee base year over year,” she said.

However, she pointed to other factors that could spur added costs or funding needs this year, which would need to be reflected in a supplemental budget for 2023. Among the potential factors are fuel costs, consumer inflation and uncertain state aid amounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zelms said the city’s fuel expenses in March were $68,000 higher than the previous March, which points to the potential added expense of $800,000 for the year.

“We are keeping an eye on that,” she said.

She said other unknown expenses could come from rising costs for a variety of materials, which council members acknowledged as a concern, pointing to a 8% inflation rate from March 2021 to March 2022.

While costs are going up, state aid to the city could decline in 2023.

The city is receiving nearly $6.4 million in annual government aid from the state this year, but the amount is budgeted to drop to slightly less than $5.2 million next year.

As state lawmakers continue policy and budget discussions in St. Paul, a final decision on the state aid isn’t expected until August.

“This is where we get into some uncertainty,” Zelms said.

The uncertainty comes as the city continues to catch up with expenses after holding the city’s property tax levy flat in 2021 as a response to COVID-19 pandemic pressures

ADVERTISEMENT

While the overall amount of property taxes collected next year is expected to climb 7% with increased construction and shifting values, Zelms said the city is using reserved federal recovery funds to offset potential tax burden while maintaining current services.

In 2023, the city will use nearly $2.4 million in federal funds to keep the proposed property tax levy at $92,9 million. Additional federal funds will continue to reduce forecasted levy amounts through 2026.

Council members said they’d like to continue discussions about what could be reduced, from cutting staff expenses to potentially transitioning some services.

“I want to look at what we can do better,” council member Patrick Keane said.

Zelms said discussions will continue to look at potential changes for the 2023 budget, with the hope of finalizing cost estimates by mid-July, so review of the supplemental budget can start to move toward adoption at the end of the year.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Fatal Crash on East Circle Drive
Local
One dead in crash on East Circle Drive Monday afternoon
Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said in an email that a female driver died at the scene.
April 11, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights crime
Local
Law enforcement cautions not to leave valuables in vehicles
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department have seen an uptick in reports of vehicles being broken into and valuables being stolen.
April 11, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Christine Song
Exclusive
Local
Pursuing a cure: Mayo High School junior is in the race to tackle breast cancer
"The level of effort she puts into this work is just way above the norm for people of her age,” said Val Lowe, a Mayo Clinic doctor and mentor of Christine Song's.
April 11, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Crime - Police lights
Local
Updated: Police find two dozen shell casings in Northwest Rochester shooting
Police responded to a shots fired call at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.
April 11, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe