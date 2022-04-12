Budget uncertainty awaits second half of two-year Rochester city budget

ROCHESTER – A variety of uncertainty looms for Rochester’s planned $106.4 million budget for next year.

“We tried to estimate as much as possible on what we thought would happen in year two,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms told the Rochester City Council while discussing the two-year budget adopted late last year.

During the discussion Monday, she said the city’s operations budget traditionally increases by approximately 5% each year to maintain the same service levels.

“That’s basically the cost of having the same employee base year over year,” she said.

However, she pointed to other factors that could spur added costs or funding needs this year, which would need to be reflected in a supplemental budget for 2023. Among the potential factors are fuel costs, consumer inflation and uncertain state aid amounts.

Zelms said the city’s fuel expenses in March were $68,000 higher than the previous March, which points to the potential added expense of $800,000 for the year.

“We are keeping an eye on that,” she said.

She said other unknown expenses could come from rising costs for a variety of materials, which council members acknowledged as a concern, pointing to a 8% inflation rate from March 2021 to March 2022.

While costs are going up, state aid to the city could decline in 2023.

The city is receiving nearly $6.4 million in annual government aid from the state this year, but the amount is budgeted to drop to slightly less than $5.2 million next year.

As state lawmakers continue policy and budget discussions in St. Paul, a final decision on the state aid isn’t expected until August.

“This is where we get into some uncertainty,” Zelms said.

The uncertainty comes as the city continues to catch up with expenses after holding the city’s property tax levy flat in 2021 as a response to COVID-19 pandemic pressures

While the overall amount of property taxes collected next year is expected to climb 7% with increased construction and shifting values, Zelms said the city is using reserved federal recovery funds to offset potential tax burden while maintaining current services.

In 2023, the city will use nearly $2.4 million in federal funds to keep the proposed property tax levy at $92,9 million. Additional federal funds will continue to reduce forecasted levy amounts through 2026.

Council members said they’d like to continue discussions about what could be reduced, from cutting staff expenses to potentially transitioning some services.

“I want to look at what we can do better,” council member Patrick Keane said.

Zelms said discussions will continue to look at potential changes for the 2023 budget, with the hope of finalizing cost estimates by mid-July, so review of the supplemental budget can start to move toward adoption at the end of the year.

