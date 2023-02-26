Build, baby, build: Rochester apartments fill up fast

A recent Answer Man article bestowing my wisdom concerning the number of apartments being built elicited some follow-up questions from readers. Here's what my public wants to know:

Answer Man: I read with interest your answer to the question as to the number of apartments that have been or will be constructed. In concert with that data it would be interesting to note if they are being occupied or current vacancy rates. Thank you. — Charles P. Blekre.

And ... Answer Man: Maybe you've addressed this before; if you have, I apologize. Everywhere I drive in Rochester, I see new apartment buildings springing up like mushrooms on a damp forest floor. Is there a way to find out what the occupancy rate is in these buildings? I can't imagine Rochester has enough people to fill all the vacancies. Or are they being built as tax write-offs? — Curious reader.

Well, Curious and Charles, the topic of apartments is living rent-free in my head at the moment. So, let me evict some knowledge for you.

According to the "Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis for Olmsted County, Minnesota" study published in late 2020 by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, the vacancy rate in Rochester stood at about 5%, which is a healthy vacancy rate, considering some level of vacancy is always occurring in any marketplace. And whether we're talking affordable rental housing (2.8% vacancy rate at that time), subsidized rental housing (1.2% vacancy rate) or just the Olmsted County Market Area (4.4% vacancy rate), all those numbers basically are under that 5% level.

Nick Stageberg, of Keller Williams Premier Realty-Rochester and Black Swan Real Estate, said the current vacancy rate for Black Swan's 1,000-plus rental units is about 1%.

"We're one of the largest housing providers in Southeast Minnesota," Stageberg said. "Certainly in the top three."

Stageberg said when vacancy rates for an area drop below 5%, that's when rental prices start climbing, and rental prices loosen up when vacancy rates hit 10% or higher.

Vacancy rates climbed as high as 17-18% between 2015 and 2018, he said, but that coincided with a time when several large rental complexes came online all at once, and it simply took time for the properties to absorb all the need in the area.

Work continues on the Bryk on Broadway Apartments, a 180-unit mixed-income apartment complex near the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive. The building permit for the project was issued on July 29, 2021. Answer Man / Post Bulletin

From a practical economic standpoint, Stageberg said if the number of rental units was starting to top out, developers would stop building them. After all, construction costs have gone up in recent years, and building something you can't rent makes zero sense, and no dollars.

"Historically, Rochester has not had enough residential housing," he said, adding that the vacancy rate has hovered around 5% since about 2019.

And it's not just Rochester. Surrounding communities where people live — and often work in Rochester — fill their vacancies almost immediately. When the 47-unit Bear Path Apartments in Byron opened in 2021, the place filled up "instantly," Stageberg said.

Well, it really took about six weeks, but the demand was so great the city of Byron started working to get a second apartment complex just like the first one built.

So, dear readers, it seems the current mantra in apartment construction sounds like that line from "Field of Dreams": If you build it, they will come.

If you ask it, Answer Man will answer. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .