Rochester's Building Safety offices are on the move.
Plans call for shuttering the offices Thursday in the Olmsted County campus at 2122 Campus Drive SE and reopening Monday in the newly renovated Development Services and Infrastructure Center at 4001 West River Parkway NW.
Building Safety is the first of three city departments expected to move into the building, which also includes the police department's north station. The city's Community Development and Public Works departments will move after renovations are finalized in the new space.
The Building Safety move comes after the city and county split some planning duties after decades of running a joint operation at the county site. The county asked the city to vacate the building to make room for election operations to relocate.
In a statement announcing the Building Safety office temporary closure and move, Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish stated he is eager to see the next phases of Development Services and Infrastructure come to life.
“Rochester residents and developers have been asking us for a one-stop development services experience,” he said. “With these three departments working together under a single roof, we can provide a more seamless approach for customers.”
Parrish also emphasizes the enhanced opportunities for collaboration in the new space.
“This physical space allows us to be more intentional and strategic about how to achieve our vision of becoming America’s most innovative development services team," he added.