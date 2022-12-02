SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Burglaries in northeast Rochester increase to 4

Burglaries in northeast Rochester have increased to four, according to law enforcement. All four residences showed signs of forced entry, a ransacked home and items stolen from a safe.

RPD - BURGLARY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 02, 2022 09:58 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Another burglary in northeast Rochester this week has been added to the list, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The burglary took place Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on the 700 block of 22nd Street Northeast between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

According to Moilanen:

A homeowner discovered Thursday night that his door and been forced open and his house was ransacked. The burglary took around $2,000 from a safe in the residence. No other items were reported stolen.

It's possible that this burglary was done by the same person or persons who burglarized three other residences in northeast Rochester this week.

A home on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue NE was broken into Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The 77-year-old woman who lives there came home and found her front door open and damaged. The suspect broke into her safe and stole the contents.

ADVERTISEMENT

A house on the 900 block of Northern Heights Drive NE was broken into Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. A 94-year-old man said his personal documents safe was busted open.

A home on the 600 block of Northern Heights Drive NE was also ransacked Tuesday. The 38-year-old owner had a small safe broken into, and it was clear that the suspect went through his home

Moilanen asked that anyone with surveillance cameras in that area check them and let Rochester police know about anything suspicious. He also suggested investing in heavier door locks with longer more heavy duty screws.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_1289.jpg
Business
Former 7th Rib building in Racine to reopen as event center this weekend
With many changes to the building over the years, the former 7th Rib Supper Club will now become an event center for the town and surrounding community starting Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
December 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Deceased pair found in Rochester apartment is possible OD police say
A 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Rochester, were found deceased in a Rochester apartment. An official cause of death has not been declared but law enforcement suspects the deaths were due to an overdose.
December 02, 2022 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 27-December 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 02, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: A culinary collaboration brings chefs together at Forager
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 02, 2022 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe