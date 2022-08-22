Burglars hit Stewartville Verizon store Friday
Law enforcement suspects the same people also burglarized Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine. They have not been identified.
STEWARTVILLE — Law enforcement is investigating three Verizon store robberies, according to Olmsted County Sheriff 's Capt. James Schueller.
According to Schueller, suspects threw a rock through a Verizon store front window early morning Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and stole two iPhones worth $1900. Schueller believes the burglary is connected to two similar incidents at Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine the day prior.
Law enforcement is comparing surveillance footage from the three burglaries and may release a photo of the suspects, according to Schueller who said they have not been identified yet.
