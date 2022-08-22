Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Burglars hit Stewartville Verizon store Friday

Law enforcement suspects the same people also burglarized Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine. They have not been identified.

OCSO - BURGLARY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 22, 2022 09:24 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

STEWARTVILLE — Law enforcement is investigating three Verizon store robberies, according to Olmsted County Sheriff 's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, suspects threw a rock through a Verizon store front window early morning Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and stole two iPhones worth $1900. Schueller believes the burglary is connected to two similar incidents at Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine the day prior.

Also Read
Goodhue County Sheriff patrol car
Local
Standoff in Pine Island ends with exchange of fire, arrest
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports law enforcement vehicles hit with fire as one person was taken into custody.
August 21, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Structure Fire
Local
No injuries, one displaced in Rochester apartment fire Friday
Fire damage was contained to a second-floor bedroom.
August 20, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Law enforcement is comparing surveillance footage from the three burglaries and may release a photo of the suspects, according to Schueller who said they have not been identified yet.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell rowhome project seeking second chance at zoning change
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will review request in effort to renew process that led to judge's decision to void past approval.
August 22, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: The Sea Wing disaster killed 98, yet the tragedy is little known beyond Red Wing
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 22, 2022 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Sea Wing Disaster
The Vault
The Sea Wing disaster killed 98, yet the tragedy is little known beyond Red Wing
The capsizing of the steamer on Lake Pepin made it the nation's worst maritime accident, making it Minnesota's Titanic.
August 22, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
H-2A-Visas
Local
Federal movement to reform H-2A visa program, local calls for changes to seasonal labor regulations
With calls to modernize the H-2A seasonal visa program, local labor unions, legal experts and a local orchard speaks to how federal and state labor regulations play out in Southern Minnesota.
August 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier