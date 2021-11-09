Burglary reported at International Spices & Grocery
Rochester police responded to the grocery store at 125 E. Center St just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
The Rochester Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary at the International Spices & Grocery in downtown Rochester.
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to the grocery store and restaurant at 125 E. Center St. for a commercial burglary alarm. When they arrived, they found a rear door to the business had been forced open. No one was found inside the business, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The owners of the business came out and walked officers through the store in an attempt to determine what had been taken. A door inside the business leading to the office had also been forced open. It was not immediately known Tuesday morning what had been taken.
