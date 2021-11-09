SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Burglary reported at International Spices & Grocery

Rochester police responded to the grocery store at 125 E. Center St just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 09, 2021 09:30 AM
Share

The Rochester Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary at the International Spices & Grocery in downtown Rochester.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to the grocery store and restaurant at 125 E. Center St. for a commercial burglary alarm. When they arrived, they found a rear door to the business had been forced open. No one was found inside the business, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The owners of the business came out and walked officers through the store in an attempt to determine what had been taken. A door inside the business leading to the office had also been forced open. It was not immediately known Tuesday morning what had been taken.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts