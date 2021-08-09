SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Burglary reported at Rochester liquor store

An employee arrived at the store Saturday morning, Aug. 7, to find the store's alarm sounding and cigarettes and bottles of alcohol missing.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 09, 2021 08:37 AM
Rochester police are investigating a burglary after a Rochester liquor store was broken into and cigarettes and alcohol were taken.

Police were called about 7 a.m. Saturday to Apollo Liquor & Smokeshop, 1509 U.S. Highway 14, for a report of a burglary. An employee arrived at work to find the store's alarm sounding, the front door unlocked, liquor bottles on the floor and cigarettes that appeared to have been tampered with, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Reviewing the store's surveillance footage, police determined that one person forced their way into the store about 2:25 a.m. Sunday and stole the items. The value of the stolen goods was not available Monday morning.

The incident is under investigation.

