Burglary suspects crash in Byron after fleeing Rochester police Saturday

ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old Rochester man and a 37-year-old Oronoco man are in custody after allegedly attempting to hit a police vehicle following a burglary at a Rochester construction site, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the pair were pursued into Byron where they lost control of their white Dodge Caravan went crashed into the front yard of a residence on the 1000 block of Frontier Road.

Both men remain in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

According to Moilanen:

Rochester police responded to an alarm call Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, around 1:47 a.m. at an apartment complex under construction on the the 4600 block of Pines View Place Northwest.

The pair were observed loading boxes into their van in an underground parking garage at the construction site. While the officer was waiting for backup, the pair left the site. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop the vehicle fled and the pursuit was discontinued.

A short while later, another RPD officer spotted the van headed southbound on Superior Drive Northwest while the officer was headed northbound. The vehicle then drove towards the officer's squad car causing the officer to almost drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

Law enforcement, including the Olmsted and Dodge County sheriff's offices, pursued the vehicle until the vehicle lost control in Byron. During the pursuit, items were being thrown from van.

The suspects fled on foot but were located with the help of a Dodge County Sheriff's Office drone. The two men were taken into custody without incident.

The value of the stolen items is currently unknown.