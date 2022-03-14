Burnsville teenager reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase before hitting Kenyon squad car

RED WING — A Burnsville teenager is charged with fleeing a state trooper in a stolen car after he reportedly reached speeds over 110 mph before hitting a Kenyon police squad car late Friday night, March 11, 2022.

The 16-year-old is charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of careless driving, speeding and driving without a valid license. He is also charged with two petty misdemeanor drug offenses. While court records for the 16-year-old are public, the Post Bulletin typically does not name juveniles charged with non-homicide crimes.

A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was traveling south on Minnesota Highway 56 around 11:30 p.m Friday when he saw a 2012 Subaru Legacy with its hard lights on the right shoulder of the highway just north of 357th Street in Goodhue County. The trooper pulled up behind the car to see if he could be of any assistance but when he stopped, the car turned off its hazard lights and started driving south on the highway.

The trooper noticed that the car had no running lights to the rear, according to the criminal complaint. The trooper followed the car for a short time and when it went to make a turn, the trooper activated his squad’s emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.

The car then sped away, reaching speeds of up to 114 mph, according to the criminal complaint. The car was later confirmed stolen.

State patrol stopped pursuing the car as it approached the City of Kenyon. By that time, a Kenyon police officer had placed stop sticks on Highway 56 at its intersection with Trondheim Road. The teenage driver attempted to veer from the highway onto Trondheim Road but hit the stop sticks and then made contact with the back driver side of the Kenyon squad car, according to the criminal complaint.

A Kenyon police officer estimated the vehicle was going between 50 and 60 mph when it hit the squad car. The officer “jumped onto the hood of his squad as the vehicle was coming toward him before the vehicle veered and made contact with his squad,” according to the complaint.

The teenager was arrested following the crash and once medically cleared, taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center. Interviewed the following day, the teenager reportedly told the officer he had stolen the car out of Burnsville and was not sure why he was fleeing. He also said drugs found in the vehicle did not belong to him and were already in the vehicle.

Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions. If an offender is at least 14 years old and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 years old or older and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.

