Bus driver shortage cuts into students' school day

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools is sending a number of middle school students home early today due to a shortage of bus drivers.

According to RPS Communications Director Mamisoa Knutson, five routes are leaving the schools 30 minutes early. One route is leaving the school 15 minutes early.

"We're hoping to not have to repeat this, but for this week we're working with transportation and First Student to fill the staffing shortage in any creative way we can," Knutson said.

First Student is the bus company the school district contracts with to transport students.

According to a notice, the district sent to families, the early release is affecting two routes from Willow Creek Middle School, one route from John Adams Middle School, and three routes from Dakota Middle School. One of the routes from Dakota is being released 15 minutes early.

The day's shortage is impacting roughly 250 students. Overall, there are roughly 3,000 middle school students in the district.

The students impacted will be released 30 minutes early from their last class. Knutson said families have the option to keep their students at school and pick them up themselves if they don't want them to be sent home early.

First Student had already been dealing with staffing shortages prior to today . However, Knutson said this is the first time this year the district has had to release students early because of shortages.