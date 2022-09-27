We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bus driver shortage cuts into students' school day

The early release is affecting roughly 250 students.

First Student
First Student school buses Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
September 27, 2022 01:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools is sending a number of middle school students home early today due to a shortage of bus drivers.

According to RPS Communications Director Mamisoa Knutson, five routes are leaving the schools 30 minutes early. One route is leaving the school 15 minutes early.

ALSO READ
IMG_5460.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board candidates debate the core direction of the district
The two debates included incumbents Jean Marvin and Cathy Nathan, and their challengers Kim Rishavy and Elena Niehoff.
September 26, 2022 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Minnesota
Minnesota State colleges, universities waiving application fees in October
This is the first time that all of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State have waived the application fee for an entire month.
September 26, 2022 02:13 PM
Load More

"We're hoping to not have to repeat this, but for this week we're working with transportation and First Student to fill the staffing shortage in any creative way we can," Knutson said.

First Student is the bus company the school district contracts with to transport students.

According to a notice, the district sent to families, the early release is affecting two routes from Willow Creek Middle School, one route from John Adams Middle School, and three routes from Dakota Middle School. One of the routes from Dakota is being released 15 minutes early.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day's shortage is impacting roughly 250 students. Overall, there are roughly 3,000 middle school students in the district.

The students impacted will be released 30 minutes early from their last class. Knutson said families have the option to keep their students at school and pick them up themselves if they don't want them to be sent home early.

First Student had already been dealing with staffing shortages prior to today . However, Knutson said this is the first time this year the district has had to release students early because of shortages.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Elliot Christopher Lee Wilkins
Local
Rochester police seize almost 60 pounds of illegal drugs last week, three charged
A burglary investigation led to the arrest of three people accused of having almost 60 pounds of illegal drugs in Rochester last week.
September 27, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_2151.jpg
Business
Hy-Vee to introduce 'frictionless' shopping with new 'Scan & Go' system
Rochester’s four Hy-Vee grocery stores will soon offer a “Scan & Go” option that allows customers to scan items with their phone.
September 27, 2022 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Lyngaas_Trey_MUG_RGB.jpg
Local
Sanford Health Detroit Lakes welcomes new physical therapist
Physical therapists evaluate, treat and prevent mobility injuries and disorders, and they help patients safely recover and regain their mobility.
September 27, 2022 11:11 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Candidate collage.png
Local
Election 2022: Wabasha County Sheriff
The two candidates for Wabasha County Sheriff make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
September 27, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports