Bus fare collection has been suspended, and passengers are now required to board and exit using the rear door, the City of Rochester announced Saturday morning.
The new steps, which started Saturday, are in an effort to protect the "health of our whole community and keep our passengers and drivers safe." The changes apply to Rochester Public Transit and are expected to be in place until April 30.
"By strictly following public health guidelines to keep at least six feet away from any person that does not reside in your home, RPT is doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Rochester," a news release from the city read. "Passengers who use a wheelchair or require the use of the ramp to board should continue to board using the front door."
On March 20, Rochester Public Transit cut several weekday routes and reduced regular transit service. At that time, RPT asked people standing in the bus to keep 6 feet between themselves and other passengers. Around that time, the city also implemented temporary changes to on-street parking policies to allow for increased commuter traffic and decreased reliance on bus services.