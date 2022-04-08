Bus rapid transit events seek to highlight planned system features
Open house and tours are planned as opportunities to inform residents on proposed system
ROCHESTER – Plans for Rochester’s bus rapid transit system will be highlighted during a series of upcoming events.
The system, known as Link Rapid Transit, involves a planned 2.8-mile along portions of Second Street Southwest, Second Street Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast, with seven dedicated stations.
The planned city and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency events will provide basic project information, focusing on the unique benefits expected with the planned high-frequency, high-amenity system expected to start operations as early as 2026.
These are the upcoming events:
- An open house at 5 p.m. April 12 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE, will feature a brief presentation with a question-and-answer session. Rochester Public Works Department staff will also be on hand to share information regarding Ninth Street reconstruction happening this summer.
- A walking tour of the southeast station area will be conducted at 5 p.m. April 19 at Riverside Elementary School, 506 Fifth Ave. SE. The tour will depart at 5:15 p.m. and include the location of the proposed east end of the route.
- A bus tour of the planned route will be held at 5 p.m. April 26, starting at the city-county Government Center, 201 Fourth St. SE. The rolling tour will depart by RPT bus at 5:15 p.m. and follow the entire length of the route.
