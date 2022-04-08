Bus rapid transit events seek to highlight planned system features

ROCHESTER – Plans for Rochester’s bus rapid transit system will be highlighted during a series of upcoming events.

The system, known as Link Rapid Transit, involves a planned 2.8-mile along portions of Second Street Southwest, Second Street Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast, with seven dedicated stations.

The planned city and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency events will provide basic project information, focusing on the unique benefits expected with the planned high-frequency, high-amenity system expected to start operations as early as 2026.

These are the upcoming events:

