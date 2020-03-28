Rochester bus routes are again being modified in response to the executive order by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for residents to stay at home.
Rochester Public Transit is asking residents to limit transit use to essential needs only for two weeks.
The city bus service is implementing a further reduction to its core transit service starting Monday, which will continue until further notice.
Regular service hours will be 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All neighborhood routes will follow the published weekend and holiday schedule, seven days a week, with the exception of Route 191, which has been suspended altogether.
Park-and-ride service will continue according to a modified schedule. Direct service to Target south and Cub Foods is being suspended, but the Chateau Theater, Rochester Community and Technical College, Graham Park and IBM park-and-ride lots remain operational.
Morning peak service on direct routes will be from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and after noon peak service will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A small number of midday and evening direct trips to and from park and rides will be operated according to published schedule.
Zumbro Independent Passenger Service, also known as ZIPS, will be providing paratransit service until 8 p.m. daily.
Additional reductions of service may be needed in the future to respond to the changing environment, according to RPT. Complete details, revised route maps and schedules will be posted to the RPT website rptride.com as soon as they are available.