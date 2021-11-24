SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Bus service returns to North Broadway on Monday

New stop locations come with end of detour

North Broadway bus stops
submitted
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 24, 2021 06:14 AM
North Broadway Avenue bus detours will end Monday.

Routes 101, 102, 505 and 21 will return to normal operations on North Broadway because major roadway construction work there is finished.

The routes will continue follow the current schedule, but bus stop locations are being adjusted to help the routes perform better.

New stop locations are at 13th, 10th and Seventh streets, along with a new northbound stop at Fifth Street.

The new Fifth Street southbound stop will not open until the completion of the Bryk on Broadway project near Civic Center Drive next year.

The new North Broadway design includes several features to improve the transit performance and rider experience. Buses will no longer need to pull out of the traffic lane, which will allow for faster boarding and exiting. Improved sidewalk facilities will make accessing stops easier, especially for people with disabilities, and shelters have been installed in all but the Fifth Street stop locations.

