Byron and Chatfield ask voters to support school referendums

Come Nov. 2, both Byron and Chatfield will ask voters to support funding for their school districts. However, voters will be either approving or rejecting very different requests.

In Byron, the school district is hoping to undertake large expansion projects, from more classroom space to a new auditorium for the high school.

In Chatfield, voters will decide to extend or discontinue an operating referendum that has been in place since 2015. Rather than building projects, Chatfield's funding would go to the routine operation of the district.

ALSO READ: Byron School Board fills two seats that were vacated in August The new members are Jeremy Aagard, who has lived in Byron for a year, and Matthew Bashaw, who has lived in Byron for the past 33 years.

The details for each of the two referendums can be found below.

Byron Public Schools referendum

Referendum question:

ADVERTISEMENT

Question 1: Shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 531, Byron, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $23,050,000 to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities, including:

Accessibility and safety improvements at Byron High School.

Electrical, mechanical, and building updates and replacements at District Administration and Community Services building.

Addition and equipping of classrooms at Byron High School.

Updates to kitchen facilities at Byron Middle School, Byron Intermediate School, and District Administration and Community Services building.

The purchase and update of a building for District Administration offices.

The renovation of District Administration and Community Services building for Community Education and Early Childhood Programs.

Question 2: Provided that Ballot Question No. 1 is approved, shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 531, Byron, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $21,505,000 to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities, including updates to Byron High School and Byron Middle School athletic facilities; and the addition and equipping of an auditorium and related facilities at Byron High School.

Referendum amount:

$44,555,000 (total amount).

$23,050,000 for the first question.

$21,505,000 for the second question, which is contingent on voters approving the first question.

Poll hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to vote: Byron Middle School: 601 Fourth St. NW.

Chatfield Public Schools referendum

Referendum question: The Board of Independent School District No. 227, Chatfield, has proposed to renew its expiring referendum revenue authorization of $476 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be effective for taxes payable in 2022 and would be applicable for seven (7) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the renewal of the referendum revenue authorization proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 227 be approved?

Referendum amount: If approved, the referendum would provide $476 per student per year, resulting in roughly $430,000 for the school district each year. Overall, it would provide a little more than $3 million over the seven-year life of the referendum.

What money will be used for: The proposed operating referendum would help support the day-to-day needs of the school district. According to the district's website, "This includes teacher and staff salaries, classroom supplies, program costs, utilities and routine maintenance. In Minnesota, 69% of school districts rely on funding from voter-approved operating levies." It would not be new funding, though, since the district has had the referendum in place since 2015. The upcoming vote would merely extend the existing referendum into the future.

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to vote: Chatfield City Hall, 21 Second St. SE.