Byron and Kasson-Mantorville schools take top honors in Hiawatha Valley League Conference One-act Festival

Kasson-Mantorville performed the “Dark Road” and Byron presented “The Velveteen Rabbit.”

Education school stock photo
By Staff reports
January 23, 2023 10:21 AM
ROCHESTER — The Hiawatha Valley League Conference One-act Festival awarded top honors to Byron and Kasson-Mantorville, naming them Starred Productions and Conference Champions on Saturday at the 29th annual event.

In addition, the judges named the following performers All Conference: Regina Waldbillig from Lourdes; Meagan Pederson and Paige Scherz from Cannon Falls; Isabelle Lukes from Stewartville; Dallas Hanson and Max Rogness from Lincoln High School, and Chloe Callahan and Noah Amundson from Byron.

The annual HVL Festival was held at Rochester Lourdes High School. Kasson-Mantorville performed the “Dark Road” and Byron presented “The Velveteen Rabbit.” Other schools participating were Rochester Lourdes, Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Cannon Falls, and Lincoln High School in Lake City.

Judges for the contest were Theo Derby of St. Charles, Sandra Nieland of Rochester, and James Douglass of Rochester. All of the schools who participated will compete in their separate Minnesota State High School League sub-section contests in the coming week. 

