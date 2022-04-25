Byron break-in report results in minor damage charge

BYRON – Homeowners woke up Saturday morning to find an unknown man on their living room couch.

The homeowners opted to lock themselves in a bedroom of their Third Avenue Northeast Byron home while they waited for police to arrive.

When Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies, along with members of the Minnesota State Patrol and Kasson Police Department, arrived, law enforcement discovered a garage door had been forced open, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller.

Inside the Byron home’s attached garage, the door to the kitchen was also discovered to be forced open, and 31-year-old Byron resident James Koss was found sleeping on the living room couch, Schueller said.

Koss was arrested after a minor struggle that occurred when he awoke, and Schueller said he appeared to be dazed and confused. Schueller said Koss’ blood -alcohol level was reported as 0.17%.

“He struggled to form complete sentences and verbalize an understanding of the incident,” he said, adding that Koss reported knowing the family who lived in the home but had not been to the house in the past 10 years.

“He wasn’t quite clear why he did it that night,” Schueller said, adding that Koss reported regularly walking by the house on his way home in the past.

Voss was cited for disorderly conduct, trespassing, fourth-degree damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are misdemeanors or petty misdemeanors.