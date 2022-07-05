SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Byron home total loss after July 4 fireworks fire

Fireworks debris caught fire over the July 4 weekend, leading to a Byron family's home being a total loss.

Byron House Fire
What's left of a home in northeast Byron on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that caught fire early Monday morning.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 05, 2022 11:45 AM
BYRON — A Byron family has lost their home after used fireworks caught on fire near the home early Monday morning, according to Rochester Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, deputies were dispatched to the fire on the 800 block of Third Street Northeast around midnight where they found a homeowner spraying the home with a garden hose from the driveway.

No injuries were reported but the home is a total loss, valued at around $320,000.

The homeowner told law enforcement that he ended a night of lighting off fountain-style fireworks around 10 p.m. July 3, 2022, when he put the remnants in a plastic garbage can, according to Schueller. The man told deputies that the used fireworks were cool to the touch but he did not water them down.

No investigation will be conducted due to the known cause of the fire. Schueller said the Sheriff's Office is not recommending charges related to the incident due to the man being honest about how it started.

"Don't be too quick to clean up firework debris and place it in a receptacle," Schueller said. "If you are going to do that, we highly recommend watering it down."

Any firework debris should be placed away from any buildings, Schueller added.

A Gofundme has been set up for the family . As of Tuesday morning, it has raised $3,900 of a $15,000 goal.

