Byron man arrested after crashing vehicle while driving drunk

BYRON, Minn. — A 23-year-old Byron man was arrested Saturday, March 25, 2023, after he crashed his vehicle while under the influence, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

A sheriff's deputy saw the man driving after previously stopping him for a canceled driving license. When the deputy pulled around to follow the man, he saw the vehicle had crashed and rolled off the roadway near the 1700 block of 20th Street Southeast.

The deputy smelled marijuana and alcohol in the vehicle and found a stolen license plate inside.

The man was cleared by medical personnel and was arrested. Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.