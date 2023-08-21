Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 21

News Local

Byron man arrested for weekend knife assault

Lee Stellmaker, 51, of Byron, was arrested after allegedly cutting a woman following an argument at a Byron residence. His blood alcohol concentration registered at .28, according to police.

Lee Stellmaker
Lee Stellmaker.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:08 AM

BRYON — A 51-year-old Byron man was arrested after allegedly cutting a woman with a knife during a domestic incident over the weekend, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

The man, Lee Stellmaker, is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is expected to appear in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Aug. 21.

According to Parkin:

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Eighth Street Northeast around 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2023, to find a 50-year-old woman with a two-and-a-half-inch cut on her right bicep.

She told law enforcement that an intoxicated Stellmaker cut her with a knife during an argument at the residence.

Deputies found Stellmaker inside the residence with blood droplets on his pants. Law enforcement also found a knife they believe was used in the alleged assault.

Stellmaker was arrested at the scene. A preliminary breath test showed a .28 blood alcohol level for Stellmaker.

Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene and treated the woman for her injuries.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
