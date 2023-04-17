99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Byron man arrested for making terroristic threats

Police found a shotgun and AR-15 after man turns himself over to police.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 10:25 AM

BYRON, Minn — A Byron man is awaiting arraignment for allegedly making terroristic threats to shoot someone with an AR-15-style rifle.

The 36-year-old Byron man was taken into custody in Byron shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, after he surrendered himself to law enforcement, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the 100 block of Ninth Street Northwest at about 9 p.m. Saturday. The caller stated that the man was walking to another home in Byron to shoot and kill someone there. He was in the house where the initial call came from when law enforcement arrived, according to reports. A woman in the home reported the man was “passed out” in a bedroom in the home. Deputies encouraged her to leave the house and evacuated some nearby homes while trying to make contact with the man from outside.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Police and negotiators from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, a joint venture between RPD and Olmsted County, responded to the scene. They made contact with Gerhardt at about 12:50 p.m. and he turned himself over to officers there, Torgerson said.

Deputies then searched home and found a shotgun, an AR-15-style rifle. The man is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction, according to reports.

He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center awaiting arraignment on charges of terroristic threats and felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident is still under investigation. The person the man allegedly threatened to kill was likely his former roommate. He was also likely intoxicated when the threats were made, Torgerson said.

