News Local

Byron man charged with several felonies related to disseminating child sexual abuse material

The man downloaded hundreds of pieces of sexual abuse material of children as young as 1 year old and would send them to people he was upset with.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:19 AM

ROCHESTER — A 38-year-old Byron,Minnesota, man is facing several felony charges related to disseminating and possessing child sexual abuse material, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

James Ryan Savells is charged with two counts of disseminating pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old and three counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old, all felonies.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 10, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received several tips of suspected child sexual abuse material from three different social media companies on Oct. 26, 2022.

The tips alleged that 27 CSAM videos were being sent to other people by a username connected to Savells.

The material, sent between July 7, 2022, and Aug. 1, 2022, featured minors ranging in ages from 1 to 14 years old engaged in sexual acts.

Savells told law enforcement he would send this type of material to people when he was angry about interactions he was having with them. He said that while he does not actively search for that material, he is curious about it and saves it on his cell phone.

Law enforcement found 325 pieces of CSAM on his desktop computer in addition to several other images on two of his cell phones.

