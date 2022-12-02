SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Byron man charged with taking nude photos of woman with smoke detector spy camera

Kirk Douglas Booth, 62, of Byron, is accused of capturing explicit photos of a woman from a fake smoke detector with a hidden camera. He's scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11, 2023.

Man installing smoke detector
A stock photo of a person installing a smoke detector.
iStock / Getty Images Plus /Alex/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 02, 2022 03:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Rochester — A 62-year-old Byron man has been charged with interfering with a woman's privacy in Olmsted County District Court after he captured nude photos of her through a fake smoke detector that contained a camera.

Kirk Douglas Booth is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Kathy Wallace on Jan. 11, 2023 for his interfering with privacy charge, a gross misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman who lives with Booth found explicit photos of a relative, an adult woman, on Booth's mobile phone. The photos appeared to have been taken secretly.

She reported these photos to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in September 2022. The Sheriff's Office followed up with the woman in the photos. She reported that she stayed in the spare bedroom of Booth's residence from Aug. 25, 2022 through Aug. 29, 2022. She was not aware of the fake smoke detector with a hidden camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies found an explicit video of the woman that was obtained through a search warrant of Booth's mobile phone and hidden camera.

Booth told deputies that he had installed the hidden camera.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSBYRON
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
First Sun Country Flight
Business
Sun Country will again fly to Florida from Rochester, but not in January
"We have adjusted our flying based on demand to the Fort Myers area in January as the region recovers from the hurricane. We will continue to monitor Florida’s recovery and demand for travel and adjust,” explained Sun Country’s Senior Director of Communications Wendy Burt.
December 02, 2022 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Whalen - Fillmore County map.png
Local
Doesn't anyone want to be Whalan's mayor?
No one filed to run for mayor in the 2022 general election. Now, Whalan city leaders are seeking a qualified volunteer to step into the role.
December 02, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Quiznos last day; new west side grocery store
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
December 02, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_1289.jpg
Business
Former 7th Rib building in Racine to reopen as event center this weekend
With many changes to the building over the years, the former 7th Rib Supper Club, 301 Hwy. 63 South in Racine, will now become an event center for the town and surrounding community starting Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
December 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson