Byron man sentenced to probation for taking explicit videos of woman with smoke detector spy camera

ROCHESTER — A 62-year-old Byron man has been sentenced to two years of probation for capturing a nude woman with a smoke detector spy camera in his residence .

Kirk Douglas Booth was also given 80 hours of community service by District Judge Lisa Hayne during a hearing in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

He was also ordered not to have any uninvited contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman who lives with Booth found explicit photos of a relative, an adult woman, on Booth's mobile phone. The photos appeared to have been taken secretly.

She reported these photos to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in September 2022. The Sheriff's Office followed up with the woman in the photos. She reported that she stayed in the spare bedroom of Booth's residence from Aug. 25, 2022 through Aug. 29, 2022. She was not aware of the fake smoke detector with a hidden camera.

Deputies found an explicit video of the woman that was obtained through a search warrant of Booth's mobile phone and hidden camera.

Booth told deputies that he had installed the hidden camera.