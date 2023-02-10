99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Byron man sentenced to probation for taking explicit videos of woman with smoke detector spy camera

Kirk Douglas Booth, 62, of Byron, captured explicit videos of a woman from a fake smoke detector with a hidden camera. He was given 2 years probation and 80 hours of community service.

Man installing smoke detector
A stock photo of a person installing a smoke detector.
iStock / Getty Images Plus /Alex/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 10, 2023 02:01 PM
ROCHESTER — A 62-year-old Byron man has been sentenced to two years of probation for capturing a nude woman with a smoke detector spy camera in his residence .

Kirk Douglas Booth was also given 80 hours of community service by District Judge Lisa Hayne during a hearing in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

He was also ordered not to have any uninvited contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman who lives with Booth found explicit photos of a relative, an adult woman, on Booth's mobile phone. The photos appeared to have been taken secretly.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reported these photos to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in September 2022. The Sheriff's Office followed up with the woman in the photos. She reported that she stayed in the spare bedroom of Booth's residence from Aug. 25, 2022 through Aug. 29, 2022. She was not aware of the fake smoke detector with a hidden camera.

Deputies found an explicit video of the woman that was obtained through a search warrant of Booth's mobile phone and hidden camera.

Booth told deputies that he had installed the hidden camera.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
