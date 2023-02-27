99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Byron Middle School named state winner for Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Challenge

If Byron becomes a national winner, it would receive $100,000 "in prize packages comprised of Samsung Technology and classroom supplies."

Byron STEM
Byron Middle School students Caden Wilde and Creed Dover work on designing an app for their class' project. The students are part of a team that was named a state winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 27, 2023 05:31 PM

BYRON, Minn. — A group of students was working on designing an app in a classroom of Byron Middle School. Across the building, another handful of students was working in the shop to build a structure. Others were working on a fundraising initiative.

As seemingly unrelated as the various projects may seem on the surface, they are intertwined in a project that has placed Byron Middle School in a spotlight.

The school has been named the state winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow challenge. The contest asked students "to consider how science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can be used to create change in their communities.”

"Now, we're working toward the national competition," STEM Teacher Katie Donlin said. "I think it's a really unique opportunity for our students to do this."

The project the school chose is to create a cubby where students can access things they need: food, personal items, clothes, and so on.

But they're doing it with the recipients' dignity in mind. Part of the project will allow students to request items anonymously through an app.

They plan to get a version of the cubby working in Byron Middle School, but they ultimately plan to expand the option to the larger community as well.

"I think it's going to be very successful," eighth-grade student Kelsey Krogstad said.

As a state winner, Byron Middle School is now eligible to compete among schools from across the country for one of the top slots. If Byron does make it to that level, it would receive $100,000 "in prize packages comprised of Samsung Technology and classroom supplies," according to a press release. Even if the school only remain a state winner, they still will receive $12,000 worth of prize packages.

Byron STEM
Byron Middle School student Caden Anderson works in shop class, helping to build a prototype for the "cubby project." The project is meant to create a place where students can access various items they may need.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

The project at Byron Middle School is being undertaken by the "design studio," which is a collaboration between two STEM classes and the industrial tech class. A webpage for Design Studio describes it as "a year-long program that aims to connect students with their community in a way that they haven’t experienced before."

Based on Samsung's description of the contest, it seemed almost ready-made for the middle school to tackle.

"The contest itself fits perfectly with what we do," Donlin said. "It's been nice to see the progression of how we've built it up year after year."

Design Studio is only a few years old. The school first created it after receiving a grant. Last year, the class helped renovate Byron's miniature golf course.

Middle School Principal Richard Swanson emphasized the fact that the class is designed to have an impact beyond the walls of the school.

"I think it'll provide a really cool service to the community," Swanson said about this year's cubby project. "From a learning perspective, you have eighth-graders engaging in a project that actually matters."

Byron STEM
Byron STEM teacher Marcus Leloux helps students determine how to film a video about their cubby project, which has become a national contender in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow challenge.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

