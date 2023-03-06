Byron Middle School seeks donations for school project

BYRON — Byron Middle School is accepting donations for its "cubby project," which will allow students to access a variety of needed items anonymously.

Items may be delivered to Byron Middle School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6-10. The school is requesting self-care items, non-perishable food, first aid items, and school supplies.

The project is being spearheaded by the school's Design Studio team, which is a collaboration between the school's STEM and industrial tech classes. Together, they're building a "cubby" where students can request items anonymously.

The project helped Byron Middle School become a state winner in Samsung's Solve For Tomorrow challenge. The challenge, according to the company, asked students "to consider how science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can be used to create change in their communities.”

For more information, email marcus.leloux@byron.k12.mn.us.

ADVERTISEMENT