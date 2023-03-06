99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Byron Middle School seeks donations for school project

Items may be delivered to Byron Middle School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6-10.

Byron STEM
Byron Middle School Industrial Tech teacher Jeremy Daggett helps students create a structure that will provide students with various needed items that they can request anonymously.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 06, 2023 02:59 PM

BYRON — Byron Middle School is accepting donations for its "cubby project," which will allow students to access a variety of needed items anonymously.

Items may be delivered to Byron Middle School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6-10. The school is requesting self-care items, non-perishable food, first aid items, and school supplies.

The project is being spearheaded by the school's Design Studio team, which is a collaboration between the school's STEM and industrial tech classes. Together, they're building a "cubby" where students can request items anonymously.

The project helped Byron Middle School become a state winner in Samsung's Solve For Tomorrow challenge. The challenge, according to the company, asked students "to consider how science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can be used to create change in their communities.”

For more information, email marcus.leloux@byron.k12.mn.us.

IMG-0243 (1).jpeg
The QR code on the flyer shows a list of items needed.
Submitted / Byron Middle School

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
